Detroit's Historic Connection To This Irish City

Coming off of a huge weekend in Detroit, the 60th annual parade celebrating Saint Patrick's Day in Corktown. Thousands gathered for the parade and the parties in the historic Corktown neighborhood. The event is traditionally held the Sunday before the actual St. Patrick's Day holiday. There was lots of Irish food and drink, and a family friendly district for the kids.

Detroit has a unique connection to all things Irish.The 2017 Mayor of County Cork in Ireland joined us in the studio to tell us more about it.

The Mayor was here in the D to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Detroit has great connections with County Cork in Ireland thanks to Corktown, Henry Ford, and the Queen of Irish Societies.

The Mayor talked about a few of the famous sites to see in County Cork, including the Blarney Stone, Cove Cathedral, and Mizen Bridge.