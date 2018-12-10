Talkin' with Tati: Did you keep your previous New Year's resolution?

Before the ball drops and the clock strikes midnight, many people make a resolution, like getting fit and losing weight, quitting smoking, or traveling more. Tati Amare went to Honey Bee Market in Southwest Detroit to see if anyone stuck with their New Year's resolutions throughout 2018 or if it was quickly forgotten.

Some people said they didn't even remember if they made a resolution, let alone what it was. Many said they did make a resolution but they did not stick to it; a common resolution was to exercise more and eat healthy.

Did you make a New Year's resolution last year? Did you stick to it?