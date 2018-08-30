Dig in on the food at Ford Arts, Beats & Eats in Royal Oak

Ford Arts, Beats & Eats runs Friday through Labor Day in downtown Royal Oak and one of the big draws to the event every year is the food.

Below, we highlight two of the local restaurants that will be serving up easy eats for guests attending this year's event.

Jay DreckMeier, from Lockhart's BBQ, joined us in our studio with a look at what they will be serving. Everything is easy to eat on the go. DreckMeier said they will serving a pulled-pork sandwich, St. Louis-style ribs that are smoked for three hours, sausage on a stick, and Mexican street corn.

Greg Reyner, from Cafe Muse, also joined us in the studio to share what the restaurant will be serving. It will have a grilled cheese sandwich, which has won several awards. It has three kinds of cheese, including fontina, havarti, and mozzarella. Reyner said they are also offering "a healthy vegan option because there's so many unhealthy options." The vegan choice is a chickpea salad. For dessert, they are offering a butterscotch pudding.

Oakland Community College helps sponsor the culinary and arts arm of Ford Arts, Beats & Eats. Michelle Pergeau, a faculty member with OCC, said, "We're taking this opportunity to showcase our student work. They're going to be able to merchandise." Pergeau said OCC has award-winning faculty and programs, including interior design, theater, and graphics arts.

For more information about the festiva,l go to artsbeatseats.com.