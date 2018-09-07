This barbecue joint in Southfield has it all

Barbecue season may be winding down soon, but if you still crave some finger licking-good ribs, then there is a place you can get them all year long. Michelle Oliver headed over to Arkins Sweet BBQ Pit in Southfield to see what was on the grill.

The owner, Arkan Karana, is originally from Iraq. He worked in several restaurants before opening up one of his own in August 2015. Soon all of Karana's hard work paid off. Word started to spread of his great barbecue and his business expanded. Karana recalls that they started with one small smoker and soon tripled the size just to keep up with demand.

Arkins Sweet BBQ Pit goes through between 800 and 1,100 pounds of meat a day! Their menu is relatively simple with all of the barbecue classics you've grown to love. But, they also have new and different things, like a brisket burger.

Karana brought some of his classics, like smoked brisket and homemade sausage, to Live in the D. He also brought enough sides to fill you up on them alone. The macaroni and cheese he brought contained six different cheeses. Karana told Jason Carr that he has almost grown out of his restaurant because he runs out of food almost every day.

If you want to try Arkins Sweet BBQ Pit for yourself, we are giving away 10, $25 gift cards. For your chance to win go to our Live in the D Facebook page or the contests page right here on ClickOnDetroit.com.

Arkins Sweet BBQ Pit is located at 30140 Southfield Road in Southfield.