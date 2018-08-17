Where you can taste the blend of Italian and Mexican in one dish

Friday night is pizza night in a lot of households, and we found a place that's taking it to a whole new level. This restaurant features America's two favorite ethnic foods: Italian and Mexican. Live In the D's Michelle Oliver is taking us to Southwest Detroit to Dine In The D at La Noria.

The owner of La Noria, Norberto Garita, joined our show Friday to share more about the restaurant. La Noria is Garita's second restaurant. The restaurant is a seamless blend of Mexican and Italian dishes. Originally from New York, Garita moved to Michigan and worked in a high-end Italian restaurant. From there, he decided to open his own restaurant.

Some of the dishes that he brought on the show were a beef pasta and a mushroom sauce pasta, mixed fajita, mole sauce chicken, lasagna, homemade fettuccine, and pizza.

La Noria is located on Michigan Avenue in Detroit

