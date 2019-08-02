The Bread Basket Deli in Detroit has your hookup for a summer picnic

We've been having a string of good weather, and now that the weekend is here, it is an excellent time for a picnic and you don't have to prepare the food. Classic deli sandwiches with all the fixings will please any crowd. We've got a place that has locations all over metro Detroit. Michelle Oliver took us to Dine in the D at the Bread Basket Deli location in Downtown Detroit.

Eizen Shina, the co-owner of the Bread Basket Deli in downtown Detroit and the cook Najla Shina, joined us Friday to tell us more about their deli.

"We offer our three deckers, turkey clubs, traditional Reuben, our 17 and a half that comes with coleslaw and those are wonderful sandwiches," said Shina. "All of these sandwiches are great for the summertime to take out on a picnic and enjoy some sandwiches."

Their best seller is their corn beef and Swiss egg rolls. "They are made every day fresh," said Nijla Shina.

Everything at the Bread Basket is homestyle made, meaning it is made all from scratch. The deli is located on East Jefferson, right next door to the 24-hour CVS.