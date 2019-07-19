New Pan-Asian Cuisine at Zao Jun in Bloomfield Township

Today for Dine in the D we had a special taste of Asia! From kung pao chicken to sushi rolls, this new restaurant is raising the bar. The general manager, David Kraus, joined us to talk about a new spot in Bloomfield Township. Kraus previewed some of the dishes you can find at the restaurant. "We brought a little bit of everything. We brought stuff from the hot kitchen and from the sushi bar," said Kraus. Some of those dishes included vegetarian and tuna sushi rolls, Mongolian beef, kung pao chicken and papaya salad.

Kraus also talked about where the name of the restaurant came from. He said, "It's basically a play on the term kitchen god." He also described the food as Pan-Asian. "When we get to do Pan-Asian it allows us to really play in a lot of places and have fun with it."

If you want to try out Zao Jun, we are giving away four $50 gift cards. For your chance to win go to our Live in the D Facebook page or the contests page at clickondetroit.com. Contest rules are posted there as well.