A passion for pasta became a delicious Wyandotte restaurant!

Whether tossed in olive oil, or covered in a creamy tomato sauce, Chef Ernesto Magdaleno loves pasta.

"I love all pasta, and it is very simple to make," says Magdaleno. "What I most like is to make a lot of pasta fresh, from scratch, make it nice and rich."

His love affair with pasta started shortly after moving to America. He was working in a bakery in New York and people would come by with fresh pasta that he was able to try.

"It got to the point where I asked; 'Where do you buy this pasta? I mean, it is really good!" recounted Magdaleno.

He then started working in an Italian restaurant in Little Italy, moving his way up from dishwasher to line cook, taking every chance he had to learn more about Italian cuisine and cooking. When he moved to Michigan, he became a chef at Bacco Ristorante in Southfield. Finally, after years of working in other people's restaurants, he was able to open his own, Magdaleno Ristorante, in 2014.

Magdaleno is now located in Wyandotte and features a beautiful, romantic outdoor patio. The interior is cozy with soft lighting and Italian Renaissance-style murals on the walls.

For food, they serve up classic Italian fare with one of their most popular dishes being the Chicken Marsala. Of course, he also serves up lots of pasta, many of which he makes in house. Every meal starts with a basket of homemade bread with a garlic parmesan butter sauce, a nod to his days in the bakery.

Magdaleno Ristorante is located at 152 Elm Street in downtown Wyandotte.

