Whether you're a beer fan or not, you need to check this Pontiac brewery out!

At Fillmore 13 Brewery you may come for the beer, but you will stay for the food.

"We go to a lot of breweries, my wife and I, " explains owner Laith "Lee" Roumaya. "And it is disappointing when there is no food or there's very little food. I am a big believer in if you have good beer you have to have good food to go with it."



Laith has worked at a lot of breweries and restaurants over the years, but Fillmore 13 Brewery is the first one he's owned. He and his wife looked into downtown Pontiac because they enjoyed going there when they were younger, and they fell in love with the 7 N Saginaw street, a building built back in the 1920s that has a lot of character. To keep with the time period of the building they decorated it with 1920s style copper blue glass lights and vintage taps. The walls are mostly bare brick with large colorful paintings on the walls, with the brewery visible from the bar area.

"The first thing that I want you to say is 'oh my god I want to have a beer here,'" says Laith.

In terms of food, they have sandwiches, pizzas, and finger food. They also incorporate their beer into some of their food like with their beer battered fish and chips, or their roasted turkey breast in the Turkey Brie sandwich.

They generally have about 18 beers on tap and they will rotate them to go along with the seasons. They also make their own wine and hard cider.

If you would like to check out Fillmore 13 Brewery they are located at 7 N Saginaw St, in Pontiac. For more information, please visit their website here.

