Get a taste of Asian cuisine with a modern twist in Royal Oak

From sushi to poke, Edo Ramen has all your favorite dishes from all over the Pacific and Southeast Asia.



Owner and executive chef Eddie Bautista explains that they always knew they wanted ramen on the menu because it was simple and fast, but many more dishes were added over time. The food tells the the story of Bautista's life. For his 25th wedding anniversary, he went to Hawaii with his wife, and he pulled inspiration heavily from Hawaiian cuisine for the menu, adding poke and many rice bowls. He is Filipino, so they added Filipino food, and he trained for years as a sushi chef, so they have sushi.



"The only thing missing is Thai," quips Bautista. "I studied it for 6 months in Chicago."



Even the name itself is a nod to Bautista's past.



"Edo is what my teacher used to call me," explains Bautista. "I worked in a very strict sushi bar where you can't have an American name, so he changed it into Edo... meaning the old capitol of Japan."



This is Bautista's third restaurant, which he decided to open with his friend, Greg Vartanian, in 2017.



If you would like to try out Edo Ramen, it is located at 4313 West 13 Mile Road, in Royal Oak. For more information, please visit their website here.

