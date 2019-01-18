Get your brunch on all day long at this Farmington restaurant!

Brunch is becoming more and more popular, and with pancakes and mimosas it isn't hard to see why. Well, there is a local spot in Farmington that is serving up our favorite meal all day long, and they have the perfect name for it too, Mi.Mosa. You can pronounce it like the popular sweet drink, or with the emphasis on the "Mi" (My-Mosa), because it was named both after the drink, and the owners' love of Michigan (MI).

Brothers Jacob and Majid Khalil run the quaint classy restaurant, and though this is the first restsaurant they've owned, this isn't the first egg they've cracked. They were born into the restaurant industry with their parents owning a couple of restaurants throughout their lives. Jacob went to California and worked in restuarants out there before coming back to Michigan to open up Mi.Mosa with his younger brother Majid in 2016.

Like their name implies, they serve a lot of mimosas and offer a variety of flavors besides the classic orange juice. They even have flights of mimosas in case you want to try more than one flavor. A vareity of their products are Michigan made including the fresh flowers on their tables, and the rotating local artwork they feature on their walls.

Mi.Mosa serves brunch all day long and has all the classics you'd expect, plus some fun new additions. You could say their specialty is eggs benedict, which they offer in a bunch of varieties including a chicken and waffle benedict, a crab cake benedict, a veggie benedict and their short rib benedict. They also serve lunch and dinner food if you are not in the mood for brunch.

Mi.Mosa is located in the downtown Farmington center, right near Fresh Thyme.

