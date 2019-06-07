Go inside the revitalized Como's Restaurant in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Mich. - Many towns have a hangout, a place where everyone goes to relax, have a good meal and a fun time. In Ferndale, that place was Como's.

For decades the restaurant, located on the corner of 9 Mile and Woodard in the heart of downtown Ferndale, was a local favorite, known for their pizza and expansive patio. So when Como's closed rather unexpectedly in late 2017, people were upset. It wasn't long, however, before it reopened under new management.

Zack Sklar, one of the owners of the Peas and Carrots Hospitality Group, purchased Como's and decided to reopen it under the same name.

"What it did for the community, how it brought different groups of people together - the place was a dining institution for 60 years plus. It's just iconic in Detroit and so I just want to bring back a little part of history," said Sklar.

Sklar and his group own and manage other local restaurants, like Mex and Social Kitchen and Bar, so he had a vision in mind for when they reopened Como's. They left the layout the same so the restaurant had a familiar feel, but it has been completely remodeled. It has a fun funky look with Scrabble words painted on the walls with blue books lining the shelves, and fresh greenery everywhere. With it's deconstructed orangey- florescent lights, it kind of looks like the chic classroom of your cool high school science teacher. The patio is laid out much the same way it used to, but they redid the bar and gave everything an upgrade.

They also decided to keep the same staple food item, pizza, but much like the inside, it got a new twist. They now serve a Detroit style deep dish pizza with the sauce on top of the cheese a la Buddy's. The dough is crisp, and the toppings are scattered on unevenly, so each bite is different. They also serve pasta, salads, and some other Italian American fare.

So, the big question is, will this place have the same feeling of community as the old Como's. For that, I spoke with a couple, the Hughes', that has been coming here since their first date back in 1958.

"We went across the street to Radio City theater, saw "Peyton Place," and then came back over here for pizza," explained Hope Hughs. She went on to say that her and her husband are big fans of the remodel, "We like it, it's really nice."

Como's is located at 22812 Woodward Ave. in Ferndale.

