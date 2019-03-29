Here's where you can grab a NY style slice in the D!

"This is my therapy. I love coming back here and flipping dough," said Tony Sacco as he slapped some pizza dough between his hands. Making pizzas is something he has done for almost all of his life.

"I've been in the pizza business for probably over 50 years. I started when I was 15 years old," Sacco explained. "Pizza is in my blood. I've always loved pizza."

His favorite style of pizza is New York-style, with its thin crust and portable nature.

"It's a very high-quality cheese, it's a 3% cheese. Most places in the Detroit area use 2.5%, so it provides a bit more flavor. The sauce has a lot of flavors, a lot of spices and herbs in it. It's just a combination. We use all quality toppings. Our pepperoni we use what we call a cup and char pepperoni which people really like," said Sacco.

He has owned several carry-out pizza places over the years and some Italian restaurants, but his new place, Mootz Pizzeria and Bar, is a combination of all of them. Located in downtown Detroit on Library street, the restaurant is divided into two parts - there main dining room where you can sit down and have a nice meal and a cocktail, then they have the Side Hustle where you can go in to grab a quick slice. The restaurant looks very modern with colorful pop-art on the walls.

"I hired a great designer, Carmine Martone out of Northville, and I kind of gave him a feel for what we were looking for - something kind of New Yorky, a little trendy... Kind of like your neighborhood place, but a little more upscale," said Sacco.

Besides pizzas, they also serve sandwiches, pasta, salads, appetizers, and desserts. Mootz is located at 1230 Library Street in Detroit.

