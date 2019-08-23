Indian Food + Pizza = A great meal! This Canton restaurant is serving it up!

Have you ever had trouble deciding whether you want your favorite Indian food or a nice, hot piece of pizza? We'll you don't have to decide at Curry on Crust in Canton.

It all started when the Patel family was at home. They loved to make their own pizzas and one day they had the idea to add paneer to a classic pizza. Paneer, for those who don't know, is a hard Indian cheese that does not melt and is frequently used as a meat substitute. They tried their new creation and loved it! Later, they decided to mix up the sauce, making it more like an Indian curry, and it was a winner. They had their idea, now they had to find the place.

Two brothers in the Patel family already owned a popular Indian restaurant in Canton called Neehee's. It was growing, so they moved into a larger space and their wives, along with their sister, opened Curry on Crust in Neehee's old space in 2012.

Their name nicely describes what they serve, different Indian curries on a pizza crust. Imagine all your favorite Indian dishes, like butter chicken or chicken tikka, and put them on a pizza, that's what they serve. They also have some Indian inspired side dishes as well. For those with dietary restrictions, they do have lots of vegan options and a gluten-free crust.

Curry on Crust is located at 45490 Ford Rd., Canton, MI 48187.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.