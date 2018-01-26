This Bakery Serves Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner!

Freshly baked breads, scrumptious sweets and Detroit are all things that come to mind when you think of Avalon, a popular bakery that started in Detroit over 20 years ago.

"I was really interested in Detroit and the kind of dynamics that had led to the changes in Detroit. They had been not so positive and I was really interested in being part of a more positive change." says Avalon CEO and Co-Founder Jackie Victor.

However the idea of starting a bakery to be that positive change actually came from Jackie's time in Ann Arbor.

"I was volunteering at a co-op bakery right around the corner from here on Fourth called the Wildflour Bakery and it was just really fun.... Decade later when I was in Detroit and I was involved in some community revitalization efforts and some grass roots organizing and this idea came back to me... and I thought wow this would be really really cool if we had that same kind of a feeling in Detroit as there was here in Ann Arbor and it could help revitalize this neighborhood, " explains Jackie.



Now, years later she has brought Avalon to Ann Arbor, but this location is a bit different from their original location. Avalon Cafe and Kitchen serves beer and wine and they also have table service for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

"We’re like a 3 in 1 concept. So we do our coffee bar.....we also have a lounge area where you can come grab a bite, study and then we do the full service restaurant as well. So you kind of walk through all 3 concepts as you come in," explains General Manager Joanne Bower.

"I like to say you can be here form sunrise to sunset, and I think sometimes people are,"adds Jackie.



They serve new American cuisine with their own unique twist and incorporate plenty of their baked goods. For example, they use their farm bread in their popular dish, the media-hyped millennial favorite, avocado toast. Now some people may think this dish is ridiculous, but as Jackie says, "I thought it was ridiculous too until I ate it and then it’s not ridiculous. It’s only ridiculous if you haven’t eaten it."



Their Avocado Toast features their crusty farm bread, tahini sauce, lime juice, salt and of course avocados. It is topped with thinly sliced twisted cucumbers, olive oil and bright red chili flakes.

Avalon Cafe and Kitchen is located at 120 E. Liberty St. in Ann Arbor. For more information please visit their website here.