This Roseville chop house has been around for 50 years for a reason!

Meat, meat and more delicious meat is what you'll find at Mr. Paul's Chop House. I guess you could say it is in the name-- Chop House-- but what about the other part of the name: Who is Mr. Paul?

"Mr. Paul was my father," says current Mr. Paul's co -owner Chris Gogo. " He started the business in 1968 with his brother Peter. My Uncle Peter had a coffee shop in Greektown, my dad came from the Georgian Inn here in Roseville. The building came up for sale, my dad always wanted to have his own place, so he talked his brother into coming over and it's been history ever since.



Now it is the children of Mr. Paul and his brother who run the place. They all love it, claiming it is in their blood.



Over the 50 years of being in business, Mr. Paul's Chop House has become a beloved part of the community.



"We have a great clientele," explains Gogo. "We get to know their children. Their children are coming in, they graduate. They get their jobs, they come in. We watch them grow up, they watch us grow up."



The restaurant is dimly lit with a romantic atmosphere. A piano player fills the cozy space with beautiful music from decades past. They have some tableside service where they really put on a show with giant, and I mean giant, pepper grinders. However, what they are really known for are their steaks. They have porterhouses, prime rib, filet mignon and even a chateaubriand for two that is dished up tableside.



If you would like to try out Mr. Paul's Chop house, they are located at 29850 Groesbeck Hwy, Roseville, MI 48066.

