This Corktown restaurant will feed your belly and your Instagram!

Located in Corktown, just south of Michigan Avenue on Trumbull, is a quaint little restaurant with some big accolades. FOLK was named as one of the Detroit Free Press's Best New Restaurants of the Year, and it also landed on Food & Wine Magazine's 19 Great Restaurants to Work For. So what makes this restaurant really stand out? Well, it has a lot to do with the owners' commitment to community.

Owners Kiki Louya and Rohani Foulkes have always had a passion for locally grown high quality food.

"We both noticed that there were a lot of farmers doing really amazing things. There were a lot of really small-batch producers doing a lot of amazing things as well with food, but there was not one place that you can get all of those things," explain Louya.

Louya and Foulkes were both working separately to start their own hyper-local market when the suppliers they were talking to kept getting them confused. They decided to meet up to see what the other was doing and ended up partnering to open The Farmer's Hand in 2016.

The market had a small food counter where they would serve up some tasty farm-to-table dishes, but they wanted to expand their offerings. When a space opened, just a few doors down from there market, they decided to expand and open up a breakfast and lunch spot called FOLK.

"Folk, if you look at the definition, is tied to community, and for us, everything that we've done in business, from the Farmer's Hand to the restaurant, is about community," said Foulkes.

FOLK is a cozy, welcoming spot with big windows and a light airy feel inside. It has a bit of a rustic, natural aesthetic with all the exposed wood and natural materials. A centerpiece when you walk in is a beautiful flower cloud, a hanging floral arrangement with a lighting fixture mixed in.

Their food is right in line with their mission, it is locally and seasonally driven with lunch and breakfast items. They make a lot of things in house, or they get them from local purveyors. Much like the restaurant itself, the food is highly Instagrammable, with beautiful plating that frequently involves a sprinkle of edible flowers. Their menu changes with the seasons so it is always best to check it out to see what is new.

FOLK is located at 1701 Trumbull Avenue in Detroit.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.