This Downriver restaurant has good food AND beautiful views!

Gorgeous views and scrumptious food are two things they have in abundance at Portofino. This waterfront restaurant is located in Wyandotte and even has dock space so you can park your boat there and enjoy a good meal.

While this restaurant started in the 1980s, it's particular location on the Detroitriver has a lot of history befitting of its nautical theme.

"In the 1800s this particular location was a shipbuilding area, and our canal was where some of the famous ships on the Great Lakes were built," explained Jerry Beasley, a managing partner of Portofino.

You can see that history displayed on their walls with a bunch of historical photos and drawings.

"It's pretty interesting to see how we evolved," said Beasley.

Now, they actually have a boat in their harbor that you can enjoy a nice meal on as you cruise on down the river. This luxury vessel is available to rent, and they also host themed cruises on it. However, you do not need to be on the boat to get a good view. The walls of the restaurant that are facing the water are completely lined with windows, giving you a good view of the Detroit and Canadian skyline, as well as Grosse Isle.

Like you might expect from a waterfront restaurant, they serve up a lot of seafood. They also have pasta, steaks, salads and more. Most of their dishes have an Italian flare, but they are not tied down to one specific region. One of their most popular dishes is the frutti di mare, seafood pasta in a white wine butter sauce with spinach and red peppers.

Portofino is located at 3455 Biddle Street in Wyandotte.

