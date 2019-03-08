This Eastern Market bakery won't leave you hungry!

Savory sandwiches made on freshly baked bread and delicious chocolate chip cookies with brownie chunks in them are just a couple of items you will find at Milano Bakery and Cafe.

This establishment, as we know it today, was started in the 1970s when a man named Dragoslav Janevski bought the old Milano Bakery.

"It was originally a wholesale bakery. They've always made sure to stay in Detroit... it's just kind of developed into this big wonderful place that it is now," said Laura Lichy, the Cake manager at Milano.

In 1999 they moved to their current location in Eastern Market and they opened up their cafe area three years later. Their cafe offers a variety of sandwiches, soups, and salads. Plus, they have freshly baked-to-order pizzas and a giant selection of baked goodies for dessert. They make almost everything in-house and often have special seasonal items.

There are now three generations of Dragoslav's family working at the bakery and they plan to keep it family oriented.

"They feel like family to me," said Lichy. "It's just a nice feeling to know that we all care, we all want customers to be happy. I mean we do all of this to make it enjoyable, it's not about money. We want to make sure everybody's happy."

Milano Bakery and Cafe is located at 3500 Russell Street in Detroit's Eastern Market neighborhood.

