This gastro pub is the perfect place to visit with your friends

With lots of mouthwatering food and a fun, colorful atmosphere, Bobcat Bonnie's is a place where you just want to hang out with your friends, and that is exactly what owner Matt Buskard intended.

"A lot of great higher-end restaurants were opening up at the time, and I was looking for something a little more approachable and a little more casual. Say you're hanging out with your friends one night and you just want to go out and have a few drinks and some appetizers, that's the spot we are," explains Buskard.

Buskard has spent years working in restaurants, and loves it, but Bobcat Bonnie's is the first place he has owned.

"I used to run everybody else's restaurants because at a young age I was obsessed with restaurants. I grew up in a very small town and I thought that there was such a cool cache to working in a restaurant, especially in like a bigger city. It's great to finally own a place because it has a level of care that you don't have when you're running somebody else's," says Buskard.

You can see that extra care in everything. The restaurant's design is a bit industrial chic and very welcoming. Interesting little trinkets and decorations are hung throughout the restaurant, but not in a way that feels busy.

"We just wanted it to feel like that place that you just wanted to be at," says Buskard.

That approachability extends to their menu as well. They have a variety of dishes ranging from your classic burger to a Hawaiian shrimp bowl. Plus, they have several menu items that cater to people with dietary restrictions, including gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian.

"I wanted the place to be really approachable for all of my friends. So I got friends who are vegan, vegetarian and all that stuff, so we bring in a lot of those products, and have a lot of products and because we make everything fresh we can offer to accommodate any dietary needs you may have," says Buskard.

They are well known for their brunch, where they have a $3 Bloody Mary and mimosa bars. Their tater tot options are also a fan favorite.

If you would like to try out Bobcat Bonnie's, they have two locations:



Corktown-Detroit

1800 Michigan Ave

Detroit, Michigan 48216

(313) 962-1383

Wyandotte

118 Sycamore St.

Wyandotte, MI 48192

(734) 530-1806