This healthy eatery can help you keep your New Year's resolution!

At Beyond Juice, they have plenty of freshly made juices and healthy smoothies, but like their name implies, they also go beyond that.

"We're not just a smoothie shop," says Eastern Market's Beyond Juice general manager Frank Pino.

Beyond Juice started in 2008 when its owners saw a need for a healthy fast-food alternative, so that is exactly what they developed.

You can order food at the counter and it will be made fresh and delivered to you in a few short minutes, but if that isn't quick enough, they have a large selection of grab 'n go items. There is also space in the airy industrial chic restaurant for you to sit down and enjoy your meal, too, if that is more your speed.

In terms of their offerings, they have over 20 different smoothies with special customer favorites at each location. They also make a variety of fresh juices, or you can create your own. If you really want to boost your drink they also have a variety of supplements and add-ons that you can add into your drink like bee pollen or whey protein. Meal-wise, they primarily focus on salads and wraps and while they tend to offer healthier options. These are by no means rabbit food. Their most popular wrap is the Cilantro Chicken Wrap.

Beyond Juice has several locations across metro Detroit. For hours and exact locations please visit their website.

