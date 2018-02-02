This Is The Best Place To Go For A Big Game

Whether it is through their food, drinks, or games, Big League Brews likes to make it's customers happy.



"It goes with our mission, that we're here to put smiles on people's faces," says owner Matt Taylor. Perhaps he feels that way because owning a bar is what put a smile on his face.



In 2009 Matt Taylor was working at a job he did not like when he was DJing at another local bar. He made friends when the owner there, who told Matt something that caught his attention.



"I'd always talk about how I always wanted to own a bar, I thought it would be great, I thought I would be good at it. He said the old Tax Lounge is for sale." Matt explains, "I was completely broke by the way. I was able to scrounge up some people who believed in me and I left the job that I had and completely put everything on the line and said I want to do this."

So he opened up Big League Brews on Ecorse Road in Taylor. It was important to Matt that the bar be a community center so he hosts several events at the bar.



"Everybody that walks in the door, you kind of come in and be part of the family and part of the community. So I could probably tell you the name of every single person in this place right now, and that's just how we do business," says Matt.



In terms of food, they have what you would to find at a bar , but they've kicked it up a notch. They smoke their own meats, make their own tortilla chips and hand pick their ingredients. Matt's favorite dish on the menu is their BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos with their house made salsa and sour cream.

Big League Brews has won the title of Best Sports Bar in Metro Detroit in our Vote 4 The Best competition the last 2 years in a row.



For more information on Big League Brews visit their website here.





