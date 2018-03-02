This Is The Only Place In Detroit You Can Get This Kind Of Pizza

SOUTHWEST DETROIT - PizzaPlex specializes in two things: making fresh, authentic Neapolitan style pizza, and creating a sense of community. This hole in the wall restaurant in Southwest Detroit is divided up into two rooms, the "plex" side where they host events, have a giant movie screen, and a foosball table, and their "pizza" side which is more like a traditional restaurant.



Owner Alessandra Carreon has always loved pizza, and even spent some of her earlier years in Naples, Italy enjoying their pizza there, but the idea for PizzaPlex really gained traction when she was on her honeymoon with fellow PizzaPlex owner, Drew.



"The first 5 days of their honeymoon they spent learning how to make pizza," says PizzaPlex Food and Beverage Manager, Nathan Hannon. When they got back from their honeymoon they built a brick pizza oven for themselves in their backyard and broke it in by throwing a neighborhood party and serving over 40 pizzas.



With the help of their friends and family, they found a space, renovated it and learned how to make pizza from a third generation pizza maker. They were able to open PizzaPlex in 2017. They kept that sense of community going by hosting events on the "plex" side, starting a book and clothing swap and establishing their sospeso program.

"The sospeso is like something that has been paid for by someone else. It's like set aside for anyone, no questions asked, " explains Nathan. It's a pay-it-forward program, customers can either buy items for other customers or buy pizzas for upcoming charity events PizzaPlex is sponsoring.

In terms of food, they serve up Neapolitan street food, including their saltimbocca sandwiches and their Vera Pizza Napoletana certified authentic Neapolitan pizzas. They have 20 different pizzas on their menu, and any of them can be made into a sandwich.



PizzaPlex is located at 4458 W Vernor Hwy, in Southwest Detroit. For more information on PizzaPlex, please visit their website here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.