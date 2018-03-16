This Is Where You Should Go To Celebrate St. Patrick's Day!

With shepherd's pie, plenty of beer and a wooden interior, this pub feels like it could be on the Emerald Isle, but Three Blind Mice is really Michigan made. It's located in downtown Mt. Clemens.

"118 years ago it was a bar and it's always been a bar," says Three Blind Mice's General Manager Danielle Roberts. They kept some of the historic elements of the building, including the original pueblo tile downstairs.

"Everything has thought, from the pennies on the bar- 2013 that is right when we opened. Jake [one of the owners] is a Detroit fire fighter... they went and grabbed a whole bunch of burnt wood and brought it back and then they had it sealed and it's both bars, so upstairs and downstairs," explains Danielle. It is has an old-world feel with their stained glass lights, and wooden church pews for booth seating.



Behind the bar they have a large selection of beer and whiskeys to choose from. There are over 300 beers and 150 whiskeys bourbons and scotches.

In terms of food, they have pub fare with Irish favorites including scotch eggs, corned beef and cabbage, and a full Irish breakfast.

"You'll find something special on each dish that makes us different from all the other Irish pubs," says Danielle. "Most of the time people take our dishes home because everything is so big." A great example of that is their Irish sampler platter called the Blarney Stone which has corned beef and cabbage, shepherd's pie and a banger Irish sausage.

If you would like to try out Three Blind Mice they are located at 101 N Main St., Mt Clemens, MI. For more information visit their website here.

