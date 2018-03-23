This Old Post Office Is Now Delivering Some Delicious Food!

Before they were serving up hearty burgers and mounds of nachos, the building on the corner of 4th and Walnut in Rochester used to deliver something else.

"Penny Black used to be a post office I think until 1988," explains Penny Black's general manager, Bryan Cardwell. "The reason it is called Penny Black is because the first adhesive stamp was called the Penny Black. It was first distributed in Great Britain in 1840 and it had a picture of Queen Victoria on it, which is where penny black comes from."

If you look around the building, which was built back in 1937, there is not much left to remind you of what it used to be. Changing it over to a restaurant required a lot of modifications, but if you go into the basement you can still see all the mail sorting rooms that were used, though now they are being used to prep the delicious food they serve upstairs.

The serve mostly American fare with burgers, sandwiches, and salads, but they also have dishes like fish tacos, and loaded tater tots.

"We try to be unique, we try to do everything that's different, and we've always been that type of restaurant," says Bryan.

One area you can really see this in, is their desserts. They have a Yates Donut Bread Pudding and a Cookie Dough Eggroll, which is exactly as it sounds and then some . It is cookie dough wrapped in an eggroll wrapper, deep fried, rolled in sugar and served with cherry ice cream, caramelized bacon and a drizzle of port reduction.

