This Restaurant Has A Steak Big Enough To Share!

Looking at their juicy steaks and scrumptious seafood, Mint 29 can definitely be classified as a fine Dining restaurant, but if you look around the restaurant you won't find any white table clothes. Instead you'll find coins engraved into the top of the walls which gives you a sneak peak into this building's history.



The building was built in 1929 and was originally a state bank that minted coins. That is how they came up with the name, Mint 29.



When designing the restaurant they wanted to keep some of the historical elements but give it a new modern feel. They took out the drop ceiling and they now have a mezzanine level. They also restored the aforementioned coins and the brick walls. They added industrial looking lights and large wooden tables to give the restaurant a rustic feel. It is a very relaxed atmosphere with people often taking their time and spending the evening there.



After they had the name and the look of the restaurant it was time for the food. They wanted to do upscale cuisine, and they have become known for their seafood and their variety of steaks. They have everything from an 8oz prime filet mignon to a 22oz. bone-in ribeye. Their signature steak, however, is a 32oz 40 day dry-aged Kobe beef bone-in ribeye that is $100. This mammoth steak is big enough to share, though after you have a bite you may not want to.



