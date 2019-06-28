This restaurant will have you feeling like you're on vacation in Florida!

With gorgeous views of the lake and delicious food to match, it's no wonder everyone in St. Clair Shores knows about Brownie's On The Lake. This relaxing lake-themed restaurant is located on the edge of Emerald City Harbor Marina, making it the closest restaurant, on the Nautical Mile, to Lake St. Clair. However, this was not the original Brownie's location.

Brownie's has been in the St. Clair Shores community for many years. It was originally located in the Jefferson Beach Marina next door. After many years there, including surviving a fire, it was closed down and replaced by another restaurant. In the 2000s, the Andiamo restaurant group purchased the building in Emerald City Harbor and decided to re-open the classic restaurant because, rumor has it, the owners of their group had their first date at Brownie's.

The whole restaurant has a very nautical theme, with several life rings from all the local boats hanging on the walls. They have a very large outdoor patio that looks out over the marina, as well as a covered patio for you to sit in as well. The building itself has a very nautical tie, as it was originally a Quonset hut where they fixed boats. In fact, one of the boats they were fixing still resides in the restaurant today as a very unique piece of decor.

As you might expect with the restaurant being on the water, they offer up quite a bit of seafood, including local favorites like perch and walleye. They are known for their Brownie's Burger and for their Brownie's brownie.

With over 1,000 feet of seawall, this St. Clair Shores restaurant is well equipped to handle the busy boat crowd, but they do have a regular parking lot for those coming by cars as well.

They have nightly live entertainment and many special events throughout the summer.

If you would like to check out Brownie's, they are located at 24214 Jefferson Ave. in St. Clair Shores, MI.