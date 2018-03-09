This Restaurant Will Kick Your Brunch Up a Notch!

Whether you come for the chicken and waffles, the avocado toast, or one of their many bellinis, Toast has you covered when it comes to brunch.



"There wasn't a lot of breakfast happening in the Detroit area," explains owner Regan Bloom. "I grew up in Colorado in a very small town called Durango, which we had probably seven different breakfast places. That was part of my culture, breakfast is where you go to meet people before you go skiing or whatever you're doing socially, and I wanted to bring that to Michigan."



So in 2001 she opened up Toast in Ferndale. A few years later, in 2008, she opened up a second location in Birmingham.



"You have to keep constantly refreshing yourself. We've been around for a long time so I think it is important to kind of reinvent yourself while still keeping the mainstays of what people love," says Regan.

The restaurants' design is fun, quirky, and very welcoming. They regularly change up the look with different art hanging on their walls.



"I feel like it looks like my house.... I always say it looks like me, very much decorated from the heart," says Regan.

Their eclectic style has even worked it's way into their food. They serve breakfast lunch and dinner and are known for their many specials. They serve up classics like burgers and omelettes, but they also have items like bacon fried rice, chilaquiles, and oatmeal chocolate chip waffles.



For more information on Toast, either their Birmingham or Ferndale location, visit their website here.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.