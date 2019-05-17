Wondering where to eat in Eastern Market? Check this classic spot out!

With delicious food and good drinks, Vivio's Food and Spirits is your classic neighborhood bar done right. Located in the heart of the Eastern Market District, right in sight of Shed 2, rumor has it this historic building has always played host to a bar. In 1967, John Vivio and his wife Shirley took it over and made it their own.

"Johnny decided he was going to open a place where he could hang out with his friends, and it grew from there," said the operating owner, David Colling.

The business literally did grow, expanding into space next door and opening up a second floor. The cozy space is decorated with a plethora of photos and signage the owners have collected over the years, but what really makes the place is the people. The restaurant is always full of familiar faces, so much so that Colling said he can tell what time of day it is, based on who is in the bar.

"If you're coming here, you're welcome. It doesn't matter if your a doctor, lawyer, construction worker, painter, you're welcome and you're family," said Colling.

They serve classic bar food including gourmet burgers, lots of sandwiches and giant salads! However, they are really well known for two things, their Bloody Marys and their mussels. They have a variety of different mussels to chose from on their menu, including pub style made with beer, garlic, onions, and Italian sausage, as well as Spanish mussels which feature chorizo, wine cream tomatoes and a kick of red pepper flakes.

Vivio's is located at 2460 Market Street in the Eastern Market District of Detroit.

