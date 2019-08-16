You'll want to block off an afternoon to visit this Downriver restaurant!

Many places can boast of having delicious food, but this Flat Rock restaurant pairs their scrumptious street tacos with a side of kayaking down the Huron River. Atwater Street Tacos is exactly as the name implies; they serve up street tacos right on the water.

Owning their own restaurant has always been a dream of Gerardo Melgarejo, his wife Monica and their friend, so when they came across a building that was for lease on Atwater Street in downtown Flat Rock, they decided to jump on it. Gerardo's whole family came together to make their dream a reality. His father took up making the meats and marinades for the restaurant, his mom contributed her expertise to the sauces and salsas, Monica took up the business end of things, while Gerardo stepped into the chef position.

They wanted to make authentic street food, so their tacos are done in the traditional Mexican way, with two corn tortillas, meat, and topped with onions, cilantro, and a lime wedge. They also have the popular Mexican corn street foods, elotes, and esquites, among other dishes. While they did try to remain authentic as possible, they also have some menu items that were of their own creation like their fajita bowls. It was very important to the owners to use local products, so they source much of their food locally and you can see all their providers on the bottom of your receipt. Prices run $8-11 per plate with sides coming in at around $3.

The restaurant is located in the same place an old mill used to be, and they have pictures of the historic Flat Rock mills hung on their walls. I would recommend you eat outdoors on their patio where you get beautiful views of the Huron River, and plenty of ducks. You can also see people renting kayaks and canoes and taking a trip down the river because you can rent them right next door at the Motor City Canoe Rental, which they also run. So, make an afternoon of it and get some tacos and then take a peaceful trip down the river!

Atwater Street Tacos is located at 26425 Atwater Street in Flat Rock.

