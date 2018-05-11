You should try this Madison Heights restaurant for your next special night out!

In case their flaming beef tenderloin served tableside for two, also known as Chateaubriand, doesn't say it all, this is a place where you can go to have a special night out. Hence why the owner, Bruno Ferguson, calls it Boodles.



"It's an old English saying for a gathering of people in a festive atmosphere, a party type of get together. So I figured what better way to have the restaurant named after that," explains Bruno.



Boodles opened in 1985 in Madison Heights, replacing an old pizza joint on the corner of Stephenson and West Eleven Mile.

"I'm from New York originally, New York City and I've done a lot of traveling in Chicago, San Francisco and I wanted to bring a little bit of those three cities into the Madison Height area." says Bruno.



The walls are a rich mahogany and the tables are topped with burgundy tablecloths giving it that classic fine dining feel. The musical stylings of their piano player also adds to the lounge-like mood.



They cater to a wide range of tastes including items like burgers, pizzas and salads on their menu, but their upscale entrees are the real stars. Over the years they have become known for their tableside dining, something which Bruno likes to take part in.

"I like the hands on type of operator and that's what I am," says Bruno. "I want my hands involved all the time and my presence here to ensure that we give proper service to our clients."



Popular dishes include their Steak Diane and the Tableside Caesar Salad. They also have classics like the aforementioned Chateaubriand, as well as sure to be new favorites like their Wild Alaskan Halibut.

Boodles is located at 935 W Eleven Mile Rd in Madison Heights. For more information please call them at 248-399-5960.



