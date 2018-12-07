You won't leave hungry at this deli!

Fresh sandwiches made fast, and piled mile-high with meat, is what makes Siegel's Deli tick.

"We have to go fast. There's a line out the door almost every day," said Siegel's Deli's co-owner Edison Vushaj.

Siegel's Deli has been in the Commerce Township area for more than 20 years now. The original owner, Ellias Siegel, originally opened it to be an ice cream shop, but he quickly changed it into a deli and it has been going strong since. Edison and his brother Elvis bought the deli in September of 2017 on a tip from their mom.

"She was actually a dishwasher when it first opened up, and she worked her way up from a dishwasher to a prep to a cook and now, she is a manager in the back here," explained Vushaj. "She told us about it and asked if we were interested, and we said 'Yeah, we will find a way to make it happen,' and a week later, we were signed on the dotted line."

Things haven't slowed down for the Vushaj brothers since. The quaint Jewish deli is packed at meal time, serving up deli classics like lox, giant salads, matzo ball soup, and corned beef sandwiches.

"We're known for our corned beef sandwiches. We make it fresh; we cook it daily. Most people can't finish a whole sandwich by themselves. That's what we are known for. People come in and get pounds and pounds at a time. An average sandwich is about a pound itself," said Vushaj.

Siegel's Deli is located at 3426 E West Maple Rd. in Commerce Township.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.