A Game of Thrones themed wine tasting event in Birmingham with a dark twist!

Who says Halloween is all about treats for kids? There is an event happening in Birmingham that is sure to get you in the Halloween spirit!

Vinotecca is hosting a Black Wine Night and, as they put it, it's "A night where everything is black, your clothes, the food, the wine, the room... let your senses be your guide." The theme of the night is Game of Thrones and yes, you will get to have some "oysters, clam, and cuckolds!" The event will include 5 courses paired with 5 different wines.

The event is happening on Wednesday, October 30th, at 7pm and costs $85 per person or $75 for Vinotecca Club Members. You must come either dressed in all black or a costume. Tickets are selling fast so call Vinotecca or visit their website if you are interested.

