Discover a new place to enjoy Michigan summers with Gaylord Travel

It's the season to make plans to get outdoors with the family. There's a place just a short drive away from here where you can find all kinds of outdoor adventures. Our friends at the Gaylord Tourism Bureau have some great ideas. The bureau's executive director, Paul Beachnau, joined Jason Carr to discuss why Gaylord is a great place to visit this summer.

Beachnau said Gaylord is an outdoor lover's paradise with a ton of activities for the entire family. He said Gaylord has more than 90 small lakes and the town serves as the headwaters for five major rivers in northern Michigan. Beachnau said because of this, Gaylord has great fishing, especially fly fishing, opportunities.

Golf is another fun activity that families can enjoy in Gaylord with 15 championship courses within a 30-minute drive of the town. One of the most well-known courses is Treetops Resort, which is right outside of Gaylord.

Water sports are also popular in Gaylord. Tubing, rafting and kayaking are some of the fun water sports the entire family can enjoy. Make sure you bring a bike too, the town as numerous trails. There is even a 62-mile trail from Gaylord to Mackinaw City called the North Central Trail. Beachnau said you will see parts of Michigan you can't see from a car.

If hiking is something you enjoy, Pigeon River Country State Forest is located in Gaylord, and you might see some free range elk walking around. For the adults, there are some pubs and breweries they can check out as well.

To see more of what the Gaylord area has to offer and to make your travel plans, visit the website gaylordmichigan.net

This segment was sponsored by the Gaylord Tourism Bureau.