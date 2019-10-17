Why you should ditch the winter hat for a stylish beret!

Local 4 Style Editor, Jon Jordan says berets are cool, stylish, and affordable! Even Tati Amare got to model a beret. Models Brenna, Mark, and Natalie were able to look stylish in berets wearing casual wear, dinner attire and even "Dad" clothes! Of course, Jason Carr had to get in on all the fun and join in as a model!

Jon's inspiration is from Steven Jones Millinery London Trunk Show. Stephen Jones works with celebrities including Meghan Markle, Beyoncé and Rhianna. Stephen Jones recently had an exclusive trunk show at Linda Dresner in Birmingham and lectured at The University of Michigan.

Watch this video to see how to style a beret with your next outfit!

Where to find Jon Jordan's Berets:

The Somerset Collection

Nordstrom Macy's The Detroit Shoppe The Gap Jack and Janie

