Dive Into Summer Early This Year

This weather probably has you longing for summer and right now is the time to start making your plans for summer fun. There's a big event in the D this weekend where you can get all kinds of ideas.

Dawn Baker, the Show Manager with our friends at The Cottage And Lakefront Living Show in Novi, joined us on the show to give us an inside look at some of the fun things that the show will have.

Baker said that the event celebrates what everyone loves about summer. The event will have everything from inside and outside decor, beachfront accessories, boats, water toys and more.

The Cottage and Lakefront Living Show will even be bringing the beach inside, with a dock party Friday and Saturday night.

The event is called a "pre-season show," giving people a chance to plan for their summer activities before the season arrives.

There will also be seminars held at the show, for people who are interested in taking water safety classes and property rentals.

Baker brought a few summer fun things to show us, including an inflatable paddle board, summer themed home decor, and even a "lake day" t-shirt.

The Cottage and Lakefront Living Show is at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi Friday March 2, Saturday March 3, and Sunday March 4.

For more details, including discounts on tickets, visit their website http://Novicottageshow.com.