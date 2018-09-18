There's a DIY street fair this weekend in Ferndale with art, music, food and a kids zone, and we got a sneak preview thanks to our friends at Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers. Christopher Gorski, owner of Detroit GT, and Paul Weideman, president of Mirror Lake Organics joined us in the studio to tell us more about it.

Gorski is the owner of Detroit GT, his graphic design and illustration business. GT stands for graphic technology. He offers different products on apparel, mugs, coasters and artistic prints. Gorski is drawn to the DIY Street Fair because his studio is there, and when he goes to the festival he can connect with friends, family and even the mayor. He also told us about his partnership with Chevy Dealers and how it fits with being a DIY artist. He actually vends right from a classic Chevy vehicle and when Chevy found out that he did that, they actually teased him to get a new vehicle. If you come out to the DIY Street Fair you will get to see what car he chose.

Weideman told us about his organic body products from Mirror Lake Organics. He said that after he left the advertising industry, he used his farm to create his own organic products. He now has body wash, shampoo, conditioner, soaps, deodorants, lip balm, face cream and more.

Weideman also showed us a giant art piece that he brought in the studio that is all part of a Metro Detroit Chevy contest. Dustin Leslie made a surprise appearance to give Weideman a $500 gift card because they were so happy with his art submission.

The DIY Street Fair is this weekend, Sept 21- 23, in Downtown Ferndale. For more information of the DIY festival and all the fun happenings around town, click here: http://www.clickondetroit.com/in-the-d.