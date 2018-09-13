This Friday, Sept.14, there's a food festival that will take you on a delicious trip around the globe. The D'Kalabash Food Festival is taking place at Cleary University in Midtown. We were joined in the studio by chef Maxcel Hardy, who is participating in the food showcase.

Maxcel is known for his restaurants Coop Detroit and River Bistro, which feature Caribbean fusion food. He will be staying with this theme for the event, but he will mix it up a bit with Jamaican, Haitian and some African influence. He brought in a few sample dishes of what we might expect from him at the festival: a chickpea vegan stew, griot, rice and peas, chicken stew, coconut curry shrimp and more.

We also had in the studio Sophia Chue, the executive director of the Caribbean Community Services Center and one of the organizers of the event. Chue tells us that one of the key factors of the D'Kalabash event is the conversation that goes along with food and community. The event also help s connect the people of Detroit through food so they can learn about each other.

D'Kalabash lasts from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 14, and our Tati Amare will be there as well.