Do Oreos have an identity crisis?

Oreos are one of America's favorite cookies, but is it having an identity crisis? It feels like every week Oreo is coming out with a new flavor, but are they offering up too many choices? Is it even an Oreo if it isn't two chocolate cookies with a cream filling? We tackled these tasty topics today on "What's the Buzz." Joining hosts Jason Carr and Tati Amare on the panel are: Mimi Brown, a local author and motivational speaker; Blaine Fowler, from the "The Blaine Fowler Morning Show" on 96.3 WDVD, and the producer of Jason Carr Live, Khary Hobbs, our resident Oreo guru who tries every new flavor he can find.

They jumped right in to the crux of the topic: are there too many options?

"There are too many Oreros," said Fowler. On the complete other end, Hobbs said he loved the options. "The variety and the feeling of exclusivity that comes with it I enjoy so much," said Hobbs. Brown agreed with Hobbs saying, "variety is the spice of life."

With that, we decided to put some of the Oreo flavors to a taste test. Live in the D producers, Jay and Tammy, gathered five different flavors for the panel to try: Love Oreos, Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie, Salted Caremel Thins, Pistachio Thins and Red Velvet.

The group was split on most of the flavors. The Love Oreros had a tangy sweet taste that Carr compared to a lemon Froot Loop. Hobbs absolutely hated the Love Oreos, saying they were in his top 5 least favorite flavors and that they belong in the trash.

The Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie Oreo was compared to a Nutter Butter, but everyone said they would prefer a Nutter Butter.

The Salted Caremel Thins did not peak anyone's interest, and Fowler didn't like the thin style of the cookie. Hobbs, while not commenting on the salted caramel flavor, said he liked the thin cookie style.

Pistachio was next and Tati compared the flavor to pistachio ice cream, saying it tasted more like the artificial pistachio flavor instead of the actual nut. Hobbs liked the Pistachio Oreos, picking that as his favorite of the group.

Red Velvet was considered quite good by most. Carr said "they are on point" and named them as his favoirte flavor amoungst the group. Amare and Fowler stuck with the classic as their favorite, but Brown agreed with Carr and named the Red Velvet Oreos as her favorite.

We also did a poll on Facebook asking people: When it comes to Oreos, is the classic the best? Or, the more flavors the better? Michelle Oliver came in with the results which you can see bellow:

So what is your favorite Oreo flavor?

"What's the Buzz" airs every Monday on Live in the D. If you want your voice to be heard, comment on the topic which is posted on the Sundays to Live in the D's Facebook page.

