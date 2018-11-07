Do 'this' before you lift 'that'

We've heard of the benefits of lifting weights, even if you start with just a few pounds and work your way up. But before you lift, there's something important you need to do, and fitness expert Jody Trierweiler joined us in the studio to show us how to do it.

Trierweiler told us about a new study released from the Cleveland Clinic that found, "not exercising is worse for your health than smoking." Tati asked what happens when you sit around or are hunched over at your desk all day, and Trierweiler explained that when you sit, your hip flexors are shortened, your chest muscles are not active and your glutes totally deactivate.

She then showed us an exercise called a thorastic bridge. Here's how you do it: Get on the ground and put your left hand behind you, then lift your butt and hips as high as you can and reach over your head. This opens the hips and stretches your body and puts your body into a position that is the complete opposite of sitting.

For more fitness information from Jody Trierweiler, check out her social media at Jody's Fitlife.