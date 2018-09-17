Do you get enough sleep?

Did you get a good night's sleep last night? This 'What's the Buzz' is all about the rest you are supposed to be getting at night, but we all know things can get in the way. Joining Live In The D host Tati Amare to discuss sleep are Blaine Fowler, the host of "The Blaine Fowler Morning Show" on 96.3 WDVD; Mimi Brown, a local author and motivational speaker; and Tasha Lord, a singer and musician.

First up: Do you check your phone before you go to bed and do you think that impacts your sleep? Fowler got the group going, saying he keeps his phone downstairs in the kitchen. "If I don't shut it down, I will never sleep," said Fowler. Brown, on the other hand, can't imagine being that far away from her phone. Lord's habits are somewhere in between Fowler's and Brown's. "The longer the interval between when I check the phone and when I go to bed, the more peaceful my sleep is and the better I feel in the morning," said Lord.

Next question: How do you deal with a loud snorer? Brown jokingly said, "You mess up their ribs." Her husband had sleep apnea and didn't know it, but got it checked out thanks to her pushing. Now he gets some of the best sleep he has ever had. The group agreed that it was a partner's duty to tell their partner that they snore and it was the snorer's responsibility to address the issue.

Up next: What do you say when someone says you look tired? "That's the meanest thing to say to someone ever," said Lord. So is that just the polite way of saying you don't look so good? Lord claimed that it was not, saying that sometimes people can look hot, but their affect comes across as tired. Brown said she has told people they look tired, adding," a little concealer always goes a long way." She later clarified she generally only says that to close family members, out of concern for their sleep. We also posted this question to our Facebook fans, and Michelle Oliver came in with some of the comments. Read all of them below:

So, does anyone on the panel have any tips for how to get better sleep? Fowler said he likes to read a mystery novel before bed. Lord said she uses a supplement a couple times a month called Kavinace. Brown likes to use lavender to help her sleep. Amare encouraged people to try the 4-7-8 breathing method to help them sleep.

'What's the Buzz' airs every Monday on Live in the D; if you want your voice heard, look for the topic question posted Sundays on the Live in the D Facebook page and Twitter.