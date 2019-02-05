Do you have the world's most amazing dog? George Lopez wants to know!

George Lopez is an actor and comedian who has starred in his own television series, several movies, comedy specials, plus he has hosted his own late-night talk show; but now it is your furry friend that has his attention. Lopez is the host of a new show on Facebook Watch called "The World's Most Amazing Dog."

What is Facebook Watch? It is a new platform on Facebook that allows you to watch videos on demand. Think of it like YouTube, with both short and long-form shows and videos.

"The World's Most Amazing Dog" is an interactive competition show with dog videos submitted from over 30 different countries. Lopez and Lisa Vanderpump will act as judges and the winner will receive $100,000 and a customized dog home. As of February 5th, they are still accepting video submissions for the contest. Lopez, a self-proclaimed dog lover, has hosted the World Dog Awards in the past, and so he comes into this show with some canine expertise.

Besides judging talented pouches, Lopez is in a movie called El Chicano that is coming out this year, and he is working on another special.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.