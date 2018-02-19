Let's start a conversation about Black History Month

What's The Buzz today was all about celebrating Black History Month. We had Kim Trent-local Writer and Regent at Wayne State University, AJ Williams-the City, Life and Style Editor from The Michigan Chronicle, and Tony Frost- local Singer and Entertainer join us in the studio to talk about this significant month.

Topics included should it be more than just one month? Is it being taught enough in schools? Who are your black history heroes?

When asked about their Black History heroes, Frost said that his would be Martin Luther King, Jr. and his dad, Trent said hers is Harriet Tubman, and Williams said hers is her grandmother.