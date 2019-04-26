Does 'Avengers: Endgame' live up to the hype?

"Avengers: Endgame" is already shaping up to be one of the highest grossing movies of all time, but does it live up to the hype? We got the answer in Reel Talk thanks to our partners at MJR Digital Cinemas. Movie reviewer Greg Russell shared his thoughts on the film with Jason Carr, without giving away any spoilers.

"Fabulous," said Russell. "People who I know who usually will find any little thing to nitpick about in any superhero movie couldn't find anything. They loved it."

According to Russell, the movie will get you excited, make you laugh and make you cry. He said actor Paul Rudd's comedic timing is perfect in the film. He described the action in the movie as epic. It takes three hours to tell the final story of the Avengers and there isn't an intermission. Russell said the movie does move at a good pace and it doesn't feel like three hours.

The movie picks up right where "Avengers: Infinity War" ends. "I would say you don't have to, but it would be great if you watched that one first before going, but you don't have to," said Russell.

Russel gave the movie five out of five reels, saying it lives up to the hype and is an amazing film.

