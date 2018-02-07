Does Your Kitchen Need A Makeover?

Can you guess the most popular room in the house in America? You probably guessed kitchen, and you are right. Your kitchen may be due for a bit of a makeover and there's one change that can make a big difference.

Rich Lagault and Brian Davidson from our friends ar Countertops Direct joined us in the studio today to guide us through all of the options.

Countertops Direct carries granite and quartz, and the company does the entire process of fabrication and installation of your countertops.

When considering a kitchen makeover, Lagault and Davidson said to start with choosing the material that you want. Granite and quartz are currently the most widely used countertops. Granite is a natural stone, made up of many different minerals, and needs to be sealed every few years. Quartz is made up of 93% quartz and 7% resin (engineered stone), and is maintenance free.

Along with countertops, Countertops Direct also offers cabinetry. Lagault and Davidson said that an easy way to get a fresher look in your kitchen is to change up the cabinet doors. The company can install new doors for you, or the entire cabinet.

For more information on all that Countertops Direct offers, including store locations, hours and scheduling a quote, visit their website http://Countertopsdirect.biz