Dog lovers can attend free events to help animals at Michigan Humane Society

There are two big celebrations coming up that will attract thousands of dogs and their owners - and you can take part as well for free.

Shaun Bailey, from the Michigan Humane Society, is back with us to talk about the events. He also brought a new adorable animal that needs a home.

The event is the Mega March for Animals presented by Sellers Subaru will be at Kensington Metropark in Milford on Saturday, Oct. 6. and on the Detroit RiverWalk downtown Sunday, Oct. 7. There will be about 1,000 walkers at each event, most with dogs. Registration is free and participants also get a free shirt.

Bailey brought in Chloe, an adorable 4 1/2 year-old Shih-Tzu, who is currently waiting for her new forever home.

Last week’s pet of the week, Angel, a 12-week-old Labrador/retriever/hound mix puppy was quickly adopted.

Angel's new family and whoever adopts this week's Pet of the Week will receive a $75 gift card from our partners at Hagopian Cleaning Services. To find out more about this week's adorable pet, as well as other adoptable animals, visit the Michigan Humane Society website www.michiganhumane.org