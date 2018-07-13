Don Was back for Concert of Colors

Right now in the D all across the city, a musical celebration is hitting the stages for a one-of-a-kind concert and it's all for free!

The Concert of Colors celebrates 26 years in Detroit this year, and one of the founding members, Don Was, returns home to the D to take part in this music tradition each year. He is a Grammy Award-winning musician and producer who's traveled the world, but always holds on to his Detroit roots.

Don Was and jazz musician Dave McMurray joined us in the studio to talk about the concert. They both will be playing in the performance Saturday night at Orchestra Hall. Was says the Concert of Colors is probably one of the biggest premiere, world music festivals. It's a blend of R&B, rock 'n' roll, blues and jazz. He also says it's important for this event to be free so that everyone can come and enjoy it.

You can see the "Don Was All Star Review" Saturday, July 14 at Orchestra Hall. This event is all part of Concert of Colors which has performances on stages at the D.I.A., The Wright Museum, Thirds Man Record, and many other locations. To see the list of performers and locations, go to http://concertofcolors.com/.