Don't be fooled by invasive species

Mother Nature is trying to fool people in Michigan with some plants that may appear beautiful and harmless but are actually invading the state. Our friends at the Michigan Wildlife Council are working hard to inform people in Michigan about ways to protect and preserve our natural resources, and that includes being on the lookout for invasive species. Emily DuThinh, of the Oakland County CISMA which stands for Cooperative Invasive Species Management, joined us in the studio to talk about invasive species.

DuThinh says Southeast Michigan has beautiful lakes that are being threatened by invasive species that come from overseas. With the increase in global trade and transportation, plants and animals sometimes hitchhike either intentionally or unintentionally across borders. DuThinh brought in two different types of species to show us what they look like: Japanese Knotweed and Phragmites. These plants grow on roadsides and drainage ditches and can harm the environment by increasing the risk of fire. They can also affect property values for homeowners by blocking of access to water and recreational areas. Additionally, their roots can penetrate asphalt, concrete and grow in brick walls, destroying the foundation of a home.

However, there are a lot of ways to help out with this problem. You can get involved by volunteering to get rid of these species with homeowners or the city. For more about the program and how you can take part with the Michigan Wildlife Council, visit their website at https://hereformioutdoors.org/.

And if you would like to learn more about invasive species in Michigan visit, michiganinvasives.org. Another great source is michigan.gov/invasives.