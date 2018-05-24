Don't get burned by Medicare mistakes this summer

Summer is the season when we spend more time outdoors and should be thinking more about protecting ourselves from getting burned by something else and that involves mistakes with Medicare. Our friends from Senior Health Medicare are Kevin Tunison and Cortney Ventrone.

Beware of surprise rate increases. Most carriers will have their increases in May and June. When you see rates increase more than five to six percent it usually means there is a problem. You can monitor your rates at anytime throughout the year. You don't have to wait until the annual election period to schedule an appointment to talk about your Medicare. AEP is the busiest time of the year, make an appoint earlier in the year to beat the rush! Also, you can get burned by buying a plan F Supplement. A Plan F Supplement is way more expensive then other plans that offer just as good coverage.

