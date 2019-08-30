"Don't Let Go" will take you through the Twilight Zone this Labor Day weekend

This article is sponsored by MJR Digital Cinemas.

Greg Russell stopped by the Live in the D studio to chat with Jason Carr about the new movie "Don't Let Go."

This new movie is from the producers of "Get Out." Greg gave the movie 3 Reels and said it's a great movie to grab your popcorn and watch.

The movie is about an Uncle and his neice. The neice is tragically killed, but the Uncle gets a call from his her 2 weeks after her death, leading to the thrilling journey of the Uncle trying to save her life.

David Oyelowo and Storm Reid star in the movie. "Don't Let Go" is Rated R.

For a list of showtimes at an MJR Theatre new you go to mjrtheatres.com.

